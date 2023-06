The order to blow up the Kakhovska HPP came directly from the Kremlin, from the office of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. On the eve of the undermining, the Russians deliberately raised the water level at the Kakhovska HPP in order to cause more damage.

This was announced by the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (NSDC) Oleksii Danilov on Radio Liberty.

According to the information of the Secretary of the NSDC, received from intelligence, the dam was blown up by the Russians at 02:50 a.m. with explosives that were laid in advance - in September-October 2022.

"The rest of the details I think we will find out later. The fact that it happened just yesterday proves once again that this was the plan of the Russian military and the command for this terrorist act was issued directly from the Kremlin, from Putin's office. At other levels, such instructions are not given. This is not the level of a battalion, a division, it is not even the level of a situation related to Shoigu," Danilov emphasized.

To the journalist's question, why the occupiers chose the morning of June 6 to carry out the terrorist act, Danilov answered: because of the expectation of a Ukrainian counteroffensive.

"They are all expecting our counteroffensive, there are no secrets here. Moreover, they raised the level (of water - ed.) to the maximum. It was 18.16 meters, they raised it more than 19 meters. They accumulated deliberately to create as much damage as possible during undermining," he explained.

Danilov emphasized that the Russians carried out the detonation deliberately to solve their military issues, despite the threat to the lives of tens or hundreds of thousands of people.

"Yesterday, a world-class terrorist act was committed... The consequences of the terrorist act committed by Russia yesterday will be quite difficult to assess even now - it is a huge loss for the ecosystem. The Russians did it deliberately in order to solve military issues. They solve the problem by destruction of critical infrastructure on which the lives of tens, hundreds of thousands of citizens of our country depended," Danilov said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council, Oleksii Danilov, emphasized that the occupiers' detonation of the Kakhovska HPP cannot stop the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the expected counteroffensive.

We will remind you that on the night of June 6, the Russians blew up the Kakhovska HPP. The Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine stated that they have evidence of the use of explosives to detonate the Kakhovska HPP. According to preliminary conclusions, there is no reason to think that the dam is "tired".

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that the consequences of the occupiers' undermining of the Kakhovska HPP dam will be clear in about a week - after the water begins to recede.

Meanwhile, 29 settlements have already been flooded due to the Russian occupiers undermining the Kakhovska HPP.