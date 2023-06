Since the beginning of June, Ukrainian air defense forces have shot down 74% of Russian cruise missiles and 60% of strike drones. The Deputy Chief of the Main Operational Directorate of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Brigadier General Oleksii Hromov at announced this at a briefing.

"Since the beginning of June, air defense forces have destroyed 74% of cruise missiles used by the enemy and about 60% of attack unmanned aerial vehicles," he said.

According to him, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Russia has lost more than 300 helicopters in Ukraine. This is five times more than in two wars in Ichkeria, where the losses of the invaders amounted to about 60 combat and transport helicopters.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on the night of June 15, the aggressor country Russia attacked the Odesa Region with unmanned aerial vehicles, which were shot down by the air defense.

During the night attack, the air defense forces of Ukraine shot down 20 of the 20 Shaheds and one cruise missile.