Russia Plans To Hit Ukraine With Anti-Ship Missiles Of Kh-35 Type - Defense Ministry

The terrorist state of Russia is concentrating its missile troops on the border with Ukraine, there is a threat of Kh-35 missile strikes on Ukraine.

Oleksii Hromov, deputy chief of the Main Operational Department of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, announced this at a briefing, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The troops of the Russian Federation are increasing the number of tactical groups of missile troops in the border regions with Ukraine.

Because of this, there is a threat of missile strikes by the enemy for a number of regions.

"The enemy is increasing the number of tactical groups of missile forces in the areas bordering Ukraine. According to available data, a division of the coastal missile complex Bal has been moved to the Bryansk Oblast," Hromov said.

According to him, because of this, the threat of the enemy launching strikes with missiles of the Kh-35 type is increasing.

"Their firing range allows them to hit targets in the Zhytomyr, Kyiv, Poltava, Cherkasy, Chernihiv, Sumy, and Kharkiv Regions," Hromov said.

At the same time, he noted that currently the aggressor has focused on goals related to logistics, industrial facilities, as well as oil and gas supply.

Bal is a Russian coastal mobile missile complex with the Kh-35 anti-ship missile.

The complex is designed to control territorial waters and strait zones; protection of naval bases, other coastal facilities and coastal infrastructure; coastal protection in dangerous directions of probable troops landing.

Hit range: 120 km with the Kh-35 missile and 260 km with the Kh-35U missile.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, during the night attack, the air defense forces of Ukraine shot down 20 out of 20 Shahed UAVs and one cruise missile.

On June 13, Russia bombarded Ukraine with cruise missiles of a new type.