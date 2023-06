During the shelling of Ukraine on June 13, Russian terrorists tested a new type of cruise missiles. This was reported by the National Resistance Center, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"During the air attack on Ukrainian cities on the morning of June 13, the enemy launched from Tu-95 three air-launched cruise missiles of a new type. According to underground information, the Russians are considering the possibility of replacing the Kh 101\555 cruise missiles," the report says.

The missiles were launched as a test, since in general the Russians are testing a new guidance system, but it is of rather poor quality and the missiles do not reach their targets.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, earlier the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that on June 13, the occupiers fired 14 Kh-101/Kh-55 cruise missiles and 4 Shahed kamikaze drones over the territory of Ukraine. In the morning, the Russians launched another attack from the Caspian Sea with three Tu-95ms, only one cruise missile reached Ukraine, which was destroyed by Ukrainian air defense. In total, the Ukrainian military shot down 11 missiles and 1 drone.

On the night of Wednesday, June 14, the Russian occupiers launched another massive attack with Kalibr and Kh-22 cruise missiles, as well as kamikaze drones against military and infrastructure facilities of Ukraine, the air defense forces managed to shoot down 3 Kalibr missiles and 9 kamikaze drones Shahed-136/131.