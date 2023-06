The occupying "administration" of Crimea reported an attack by drones on the peninsula, which allegedly occurred on the night of June 15.

The so-called head of Crimea Sergey Aksyonov wrote about this in Telegram.

"During the night and morning of today, 9 UAVs were recorded over the territory of the Republic of Crimea: 6 devices were shot down by air defense forces, 3 were silenced and downed by EW," he said.

According to the collaborator, one of the drones exploded in the village of Dokuchaieve of the Krasnohvardiyskyi district, but the explosion did not cause casualties or damage. In some houses, the windows were shattered.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on June 2, representatives of the military partisan movement Atesh stated that, according to their information, the Russian military began mining the Crimean Titan chemical plant in the north of Crimea.

At the same time, the administration of Armiansk in the north of the temporarily occupied Crimea is preparing to evacuate the city's leadership and residents.

On June 9, Andrii Yusov, the representative of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense, stated that Ukraine will definitely return the temporarily occupied Crimea.

On February 23, in the temporarily occupied Crimea, the address of the head of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Kyrylo Budanov was broadcasted and the Ukrainian national anthem was played.