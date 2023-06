The administration of Armiansk in the north of the temporarily occupied Crimea is preparing to evacuate the leadership and residents of the city. At the beginning of the month, it became known that Russian troops were mining the workshops of the Crimean Titan chemical plant located nearby.

The Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine announced this on Monday, June 12.

It is noted that due to the explosion by the aggressor country of Russia, of the dam of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant was disrupted by the supply of water to the North Crimean Canal captured by the invaders.

The lack of water led to a violation of production processes at the Crimean Titan chemical plant.

"The Russians consider it impossible to resume work in the minimum proper mode. Information is circulating on the territory of the temporarily occupied Armiansk about the alleged shutdown of the enterprise," the Defense Ministry reported.

The department recalled that since the beginning of the month, units of the occupation army have been mining the workshops of the enterprise. Blowing up the Crimean Titan will lead to a large-scale man-made disaster.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on June 2, representatives of the Atesh military guerrilla movement said that according to their information, the Russian military allegedly began mining the Crimean Titan chemical plant in the north of Crimea.