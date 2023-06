Occupiers Mining Titan Chemical Plant In North Of Crimea, Partisans From Atesh Previously Warned About This

Russian invaders began to mine the territory of the Crimean Titan chemical plant in the north of the temporarily occupied Crimea. Undermining the enterprise will lead to a large-scale environmental disaster.

This is evidenced by the reports of the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin and partisans from the Atesh movement.

On Wednesday, May 31, members of the military partisan movement Atesh announced that Russian troops had started mining the enterprise's territory.

They believe that the occupiers intend to blow up the enterprise in the event of the Ukrainian military advancing to the administrative border of the Kherson Region and Crimea.

The destruction of the chemical plant will lead to an environmental disaster. The Russians intend to blame it on Ukraine.

The head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin also confirmed this information.

According to him, the explosion on the territory of Titan will lead to the emission of poisonous substances into the atmosphere, which will lead to the pollution of eight regions of Ukraine, Crimea, Turkey and Russia.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on March 29, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that the occupation administration of Crimea is forcing civilians to build defense structures.

Earlier, we reported that the mass media published satellite images of fortifications built by Russian troops on the coast of temporarily occupied Crimea.