Overnight into Wednesday, June 14, occupiers attacked Odesa with four Kalibr missiles from a ship deployed in the Black Sea. Three people were killed, ten more were injured or wounded, and there still may be people under the rubble.

This follows from a statement by the South Operational Command.

"The enemy launched a Kalibr missile strike at Odesa from the Black Sea area. Air defense forces were working. Previously, two missiles were shot down," the report says.

As a result of air combat and the blast wave, a business center, an educational institution, a residential complex, food establishments, and shops in the city center were damaged. Previously, six people were injured.

"By hitting the warehouse of one of the retail chains with a rocket, the enemy caused the destruction of 1,000 square meters and a fire in an area of 400 square meters. Three employees of the warehouse were killed, and seven were injured. The analysis of the rubble is ongoing. There may be people under it," South Operational Command says.

As earlier reported, overnight into June 13, the Russian occupation forces hit several civilian objects with rockets in Kryvyi Rih, Dnipropetrovsk Region, and fires started. So far, 11 dead are known.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy showed footage of the consequences of the Russian missile attack on Kryvyi Rih.

Overnight into Tuesday, June 13, the aggressor country of the Russian Federation carried out another massive attack on Ukraine. Air defense forces shot down 11 missiles and one drone.