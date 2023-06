Overnight into June 15, the Russian invaders again hit Kryvyi Rih, Dnipropetrovsk Region, with cruise missiles. This time, two industrial enterprises were damaged. One person was injured.

This follows from a statement by Serhii Lysak, the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, posted on Telegram.

"This night, the enemy attacked Kryvyi Rih again with missiles. They hit two industrial enterprises. A 38-year-old man was injured. He was hospitalized in a medium-severe condition," he said.

Lysak specified that fires broke out at enterprises after the rockets were hit. Because of this, the site suffered significant damage. Gas pipelines were destroyed. Russian missiles destroyed the tire shop and a bus.

One of the four missiles launched by the Russians was shot down. Its debris fell and damaged a car.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, overnight into June 15, the aggressor country, Russia, attacked the Odesa Region with UAVs. All of them were shot down by air defense.

The Air Force said that during the night attack, the air defense forces of Ukraine shot down 20 out of 20 Shaheds and one cruise missile.

On the night of June 13, Russian occupying forces fired missiles at several civilian objects in Kryvyi Rih, Dnipropetrovsk Region, and fires started.