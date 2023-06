Russians not interested in Crimea they left without water after explosion at Kakhovka HEPP – Syrota

According to the director general of the Ukrhydroenergo energy generating company, Ihor Syrota, the Russians understood that they would leave Crimea without water by blowing up the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant, but they did it because they were not going to stay on the occupied peninsula.

He said in an interview for Ukrainian News.

"They perfectly understood there, after blowing up the dam and the station, that water will not flow into the Crimean Canal, because the level of the reservoir will drop. Russia has its own vision - either they don't expect to be in Crimea any longer, or they don't care what will happen there," he said.

The Syrota believes that the Russians are not interested in Crimea, although the occupiers, first of all, when they seized the territory of the hydroelectric power station, blew up the dam where the water supply to the Crimean canal was blocked.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the Russian occupiers' detonation of the Kakhovka HEPP seriously affected the main source of fresh water on the occupied Crimean Peninsula, the North Crimean Canal.

62% of its water volume has leaked out of the Kakhovka Reservoir.

The Syrota spoke about the current situation at the Kakhovka HEPP, destroyed by the Russians and the surrounding territories.