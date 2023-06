Blowing Up Kakhovka HEPP Will Cause Water Problems In Crimea - British Intelligence

The blowing up of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant by the Russian occupiers seriously affected the main source of fresh water in the occupied Crimean peninsula - the North Crimean Canal.

This is stated in the intelligence review of the British Ministry of Defense.

It is noted that the North Crimean Channel takes water from the Kakhovka reservoir, from a water intake located above the level of the reservoir bottom.

"Water levels in the reservoir likely fell below water intake levels by June 9, 2023, and water will soon stop flowing into Crimea," the review said.

This will reduce the availability of fresh water in the south of the Kherson Region and the north of Crimea.

However, according to British intelligence, the Russian authorities are likely to meet the urgent needs of the population in water through reservoirs, water rationing, drilling new wells and supplying bottled water from Russia.

At the same time, intelligence notes, communities on both the Russian and Ukrainian-controlled shores of the flooded Dnieper face a sanitation crisis, limited access to safe water and an increased risk of waterborne diseases.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, 62% of the volume of its water leaked from the Kakhovka reservoir.

In addition, it takes 5 years and USD 1 billion to restore the Kakhovka HEPP.