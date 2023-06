Telegram channels of the aggressor state of Russia launched a disinformation-manipulative campaign with a video that hints at the blowing up of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant. It was stated in the message of the Center for Countering Disinformation on Wednesday, June 14.

The Center for Countering Disinformation noted that Russian propagandists are distributing provocative videos that hint at the possible blowing up of the Zaporizhzhia NPP in order to intimidate Ukrainians.

"In the video, the ruscists showed an explosion on the Crimean Bridge, the blowing up of Nord Stream 2, as well as the blowing up of the Kakhovka HEPP. In this manipulative method, the enemy hints that all this is the work of Ukraine and is trying to remove responsibility for what it has done. The video ends with a photo of the Zaporizhzhia NPP and the date 03.07.2023, which indicates a possible terrorist attack at a nuclear facility," the statement said.

Thus, the occupiers are trying to intimidate Ukrainians, and also create for themselves an information alibi in case of blowing up the Zaporizhzhia NPP for Putin's sick imagination, the Center for Countering Disinformation notes. Also, the Center predicts the continuation of global terrorist acts by Russians in the near future.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on June 14, the Russian occupiers stopped automatically transmitting data from radiation monitoring sensors at the Zaporizhzhia NPP.

On June 6, the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine said that the blowing up by the Russian invaders of the Kakhovka HEPP poses a threat of a nuclear disaster at the Zaporizhzhia NPP.

At the same time, the Russian occupiers placed explosives and military equipment in the premises of the turbine compartment of power unit No. 4 of the Zaporizhzhia NPP.