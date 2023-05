The Russians have placed military equipment and explosives in the premises of the turbine section of the power unit 4 of the temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (Zaporizhzhia NPP).

This follows from a statement by the press service of the State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate of Ukraine.

"Representatives of the IAEA informed about the fact that the Russian occupiers placed military equipment, weapons, and explosives in the premises of the turbine department of power unit 4 of the Zaporizhzhia NPP," the message reads.

According to the report, information regarding the storage of equipment, weapons, and explosives in other production facilities of the Zaporizhzhia NPP, including repair and mechanical workshops and the roofs of power units, is received by the State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate through unofficial channels.

The department stressed that such decisions and actions of the occupiers caused significant damage to the nuclear and radiation safety of nuclear installations located on the industrial site of the Zaporizhzhia NPP and endangered both the personnel of the nuclear plant and the residents of nearby settlements.

"Once again, we emphasize that in the event of an emergency at the Zaporizhzhia NPP with a potentially possible release of radioactive substances into the environment, the consequences will be felt not only by Ukraine and will have a cross-border nature," the State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate noted.

The Inspectorate called on the world community for a consolidated and decisive response to the actions of the aggressor state, the application of tough sanctions to the enterprises of the nuclear industry of the Russian Federation, and persons affiliated with them.

"We emphasize that the Russian Federation should be deprived of all rights and privileges in the IAEA and other international institutions in the field of nuclear energy use," the message added.

As earlier reported, at the end of July 2022, the Russian military placed heavy military equipment with ammunition, weapons, and explosives in the engine room of power unit 1 of the Zaporizhzhia NPP.

At the beginning of August 2022, information was received regarding the placement of military equipment in the engine room of power unit 2 of the Zaporizhzhia NPP.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the Russian occupiers, who are currently on the territory of the Zaporizhzhia NPP, are building fortifications right on the roofs of several of the six reactor buildings.

Meanwhile, the pseudo-management of the temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhia NPP is en masse begging Russians for alleged vacations to "rest" closer to the Kerch Strait.