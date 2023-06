USD 50,000, Given To Kniazev As Bribe, Found At Supreme Court Judge Yelenina

USD 50,000, which was given to the Head of the Supreme Court Vsevolod Kniazev as bribe, was found at Supreme Court Judge Zhanna Yelenina.

This is stated in the ruling of the High Anti-Corruption Court of June 5, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

During the search, a bunch of cash was found at Yelenina, in particular, USD 50,000, which is the subject of unlawful benefit, given to Kniazev for the decision of the court in the Ferrexpo case.

At the same time, some of the funds were returned to Yelenina, since the investigation did not provide evidence that this money was related to the case against Kniazev.

Yelenina, according to the court materials, is a witness in Kniazev's case, which is confirmed by her procedural status.

That is, at present, the prosecutor does not have sufficient evidence for Yelenina’s suspicion of bribery.

According to Ukrainian News Agency’s sources in law enforcement agencies, searches were also carried out by other judges of the Supreme Court, in particular, Iryna Hryhorieva and retired judge of the Cassation Criminal Court Serhii Storozhenko.

The details of their search are unknown.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, all Kniazev's property and money was arrested.

Kniazev is suspected of having received almost USD 3 million in bribes from people around the businessman and former Verkhovna Rada member Zhevaho, who is on the international wanted list, for deciding in his favor.