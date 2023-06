The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) have partial success as a result of the offensive operation. In recent years, they have advanced in some directions from 200 meters to 1.4 kilometers and liberated about 3 square kilometers.

This follows from a statement by the spokesperson for the General Staff of the AFU, Andrii Kovaliov, the Military Media Center of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reports.

"On the Berdiansk axis, fighting continues in the areas of Makarivka, Novodanylivka, and Novopokrovka," Kovaliov said.

According to him, the enemy has increased the number of missile and air strikes. That night, the enemy launched Kh-22 cruise missiles and Kalibr sea-based cruise missiles and used the Shahed UAV against infrastructure facilities in the Kharkiv, Donetsk, Kirovohrad, and Odesa Regions.

As earlier reported, on Monday, June 12, the Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine, Hanna Maliar, said that during the week, the AFU liberated seven settlements in the Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia Regions.

According to OSINT analysts, the Ukrainian military liberated a territory larger than Bakhmut in the Donetsk Region in a week.

And on June 13, it became known that the Armed Forces successfully advanced in the past day on the Bakhmut, Toretsk, and Berdiansk axes.