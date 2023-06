Occupiers continue to focus on the complete occupation of the Luhansk and Donetsk Regions. During the past day, 28 combat clashes were registered on this front.

This follows from a statement by the General Staff of the AFU from its morning summary.

During the past day, the Russian invaders conducted a missile attack using 16 Kh-101/Kh-555 air-based cruise missiles; four Iranian attack UAVs Shahed aimed at critical infrastructure facilities in the Kharkiv Region; and residential buildings in Kryvyi Rih. Ukrainian soldiers destroyed 11 cruise missiles and one attack drone.

In addition, the enemy conducted 39 airstrikes and 62 attacks using MLRSes on the positions of our troops and populated areas.

On the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi axes, the enemy carried out an airstrike in the area of Ohirtseve, the Kharkiv Region. It used mortar and artillery attacks on the settlements of Karpovychi in the Chernihiv Region; Novovasylivka, Stara Huta, Seredyna-Buda, Bachivsk, Atynske, Bilopillia, Pavlivka, Obody, Kindrativka, and Myropillia in the Sumy Region; and Ivashky, Udy, Strelecha, Lukiyantsi, Izbytske, Starytsia, Synelnykove, Ohirtseve, Hatyshche, Vovchansk, Budarky, and Vilkhuvatka in the Kharkiv Region.

On the Kupiyansk axis, the enemy conducted an air strike in the Krokhmalne district of the Kharkiv Region. Kamiyanka, Topoli, Novomlynsk, Dvorichna, Zapadne, Kupiyansk, Kyslivka, and Berestove in the Kharkiv Region; and Novoselivske in the Luhansk Region were hit by artillery and mortar attacks.

On the Lyman axis, the enemy conducted unsuccessful offensive actions in the Vesely and Rozdolivka areas. It carried out airstrikes on the settlements of Bilohorivka in the Luhansk Region; and Vesele in the Donetsk Region. Nevske and Bilohorivka in the Luhansk Region; and Yampolivka, Torske, Serebrianka, Verkhniokamiyanske, and Spirne in the Donetsk Region came under artillery shelling.

On the axis of Bakhmut, the enemy carried out unsuccessful offensive actions on the axis of Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Ivankivske, and Bila Hora. It carried out airstrikes in the areas of Hryhorivka, Toretsk, and Sukha Balka settlements. Vasiukivka, Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Hryhorivka, Bohdanivka, Ivanivske, Druzhba, Toretsk, and Pivdenne in the Donetsk Region were affected by enemy artillery shelling.

The enemy did not conduct offensive operations on the Avdiyivka axis. It carried out airstrikes near Avdiyivka and Nevelske. It carried out artillery shelling of the areas of Avdiyivka, Sieverne, Vodiane, Pervomaiske, Netailove, and Karlivka settlements in the Donetsk Region.

On the Mariyinka axis, the defenders repelled all enemy attacks in the area of the city of Mariyinka, at the same time, the enemy conducted an airstrike within the settlement. It shelled Krasnohorivka, Mariyinka, Heorhiyivka, Maksymiliyanivka, Pobieda, and Novomykhailivka in the Donetsk Region.

On the Shakhtarsk axis, the enemy conducted an airstrike in the areas of Vuhledar, Zolota Nyva, and Velyka Novosilka. It shelled the settlements of Vuhledar, Prechystivka, Zolota Nyva, Shakhtarske, Velyka Novosilka, Storozhove, and Blahodatne in the Donetsk Region.

The enemy continues to conduct defensive operations on the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson axes. It carried out an airstrike in the area of Mala Tokmachka, Zaporizhzhia Region. It shelled such settlements as Vremivka and Novopil in the Donetsk Region; Levadne, Huliaipole, Zaliznychne, Huliaipilske, Zherebiyanky, and Kamiyanske of the Zaporizhzhia Region; Zmiyivka, Kozatske, Mykolayivka, Virivka, Inzhenerne, Zelenivka, Antonivka, Bilozerka, Dniprovske, and Kizomys in the Kherson Region; and the city of Kherson.

During the day, the aviation of the defense forces made 13 strikes on enemy personnel concentration areas and four strikes on enemy anti-aircraft missile systems.

The defenders also destroyed two enemy UAVs of operational-tactical level Orlan-10.

During the day, units of missile forces and artillery hit the command post, eight areas of concentration of enemy personnel, weapons, and military equipment, three ammunition depots, an anti-aircraft missile complex, seven artillery units in firing positions, two anti-aircraft defense facilities and the enemy's electronic warfare station.

As earlier reported, overnight into Tuesday, June 13, the aggressor country of the Russian Federation carried out another massive attack on Ukraine. Air defense forces shot down 11 missiles and one drone.

Meanwhile, on the night of Wednesday, June 14, the occupiers conducted a missile attack on Odesa with four Calibers from a ship in the Black Sea. Three people died, more than ten were injured, and people may be under the rubble.

The AFU shot down three Kalibrs and nine Shaheds.