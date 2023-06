The aggressor state of Russia is conducting tough filtration measures in the Belgorod Region due to the armed struggle of citizens against the Putin regime, said Andrii Yusov, representative of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine. It was stated in the message on the Facebook of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine on Tuesday, June 13.

Yusov noted that in the Belgorod Region, the security forces of the Putin regime are conducting tough filtration measures, because they massively accuse the local population of disloyalty and almost treason. According to him, everyone is checked for links with the rebels ― the Russian Volunteer Corps and the Freedom of Russia Legion.

"The corresponding actions of Muscovy increase discontent among local residents of the Belgorod Region and expand the base of support for Russian rebels. The Russian Volunteer Corps and the Freedom of Russia Legion are sufficiently autonomous and medically active. Therefore, everyone who wants to join can directly contact these departments. This has already been done by hundreds of Russians who came from EU territory to fight against the Putin regime," Yusov said.

For its part, Ukraine supports all people of good will condemning the war of Putin's Russia, but it does not take part in hostilities on the territory of the aggressor state,” the representative of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine emphasized.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on June 1, representatives of the Russian volunteer formations Russian Volunteer Corps and the Freedom of Russia Legion announced the beginning of a new operation to liberate the Belgorod Region.

On June 4, Russian rebels announced that they had entered the suburb of Shebekino, Belgorod Region, of the aggressor state of the Russian Federation.

On June 6, a representative of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Andrii Yusov said that the central authorities of the aggressor state of Russia cannot hide the uprising in Belgorod.