USD 1 Million For The Best "Hunter" For "Shaheds" - Fedorov Invites Developers

A USD 1 million contract will be awarded to the developer of the best "hunter" against enemy UAVs. Vice Prime Minister for Innovations, Development of Education, Science and Technologies - Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov announced this in the Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"USD 1 million for the best enemy drone hunter. Register for the Anti-Shahed Drone Hackathon to present effective solutions to defend against Iranian drones," he announced.

Fedorov said that on June 24-25, a hackathon will be held - a forum for developers, engineers, and cyber specialists to create a system and technology for detecting and destroying enemy drones.

If the proposed product proves effective and the military confirms that it is needed right now, the developer will receive a USD 1 million contract to develop or scale the project.

Drone Hackathon "Anti-Shahеd" is held at the initiative of the General Staff and the Ministry of Infrastructure within the framework of the Drone Army project.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the aggressor country of Russia launched a record 300 Iranian kamikaze drones over Ukraine in May, trying to force Ukraine to spend expensive missiles.

In July 2022, the Ministry of Digital Transformation, together with the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, announced the collection of funds through the United24 platform, created to collect donations in support of Ukraine, for the "Army of Drones".

In March, Fedorov announced the formation of the first three companies of attack unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) for the Ukrainian military.