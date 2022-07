The Ministry of Digital Transformation, together with the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, has announced fundraising through the United24 platform, created to collect donations in support of Ukraine, for the army of drones. Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov announced this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Together with the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and UNITED24 we are collecting the Army of Drones," he wrote.

Fedorov noted that, together with the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the defenders, they identified requests for the needs of the army on the front line and decided to close the entire front line about 2,470 km wide with drones. They will allow monitoring the actions of the enemy, changing military strategies and in the future save as many military lives as possible.

At the first stage, it is planned to purchase 200 drones that can fly up to 24 hours at a distance of 160 km remaining almost invisible to the enemy.

You can help the Armed Forces of Ukraine and join the fundraising from through the U24 platform. Fedorov noted that the initiative provides for the opportunity to also transfer its drone to the army.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, by decree of May 17, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy instructed the Cabinet of Ministers to create a United24 platform for collecting donations and informing about the situation in Ukraine.

On June 6, Zelenskyy announced that UAH 1.5 billion was raised through the United24 platform in four weeks.