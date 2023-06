As of June 12, the Kakhovka Reservoir has decreased by 50%.

This is stated in the message of the Ukrhydroenergo energy generating company, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"As of June 12, the reservoir has decreased by 50%. As for the volume, according to our estimates, there is 60-70% less water in the Kakhovka Reservoir than it was before the explosion," Ukrhydroenergo Director General Ihor Syrota told CNN.

He emphasized the likely serious consequences for the environment if the water in the reservoir falls below the critical level - about 3 meters.

"We hope that the lower hydrotechnical structure has remained intact. If so, the level of the Kakhovka Reservoir may remain within 6-7 meters. If it is damaged, it will fall into the critical zone," Syrota said.

He also said that water supply to the Crimean Peninsula can be restored by the summer of 2024.

"It is clear that the Crimean Canal will be drained, there can be no water there. When the de-occupation of Crimea takes place, we will solve the issue comprehensively - solving the problem of water supply to our four regions and Crimea. I think that this will not happen before next year, after the flood. If this (de-occupation) does not happen for some reason, then it will simply be a closure of the canal, because we will provide water, first of all, to the Kherson, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia and Mykolaiv Regions," Syrota said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the water level in the Kakhovka Reservoir in the Nikopol area of the Dnipropetrovsk Region fell to 9.04 meters.

On the night of June 6, the Russian occupiers blew up the dam of the Kakhovka HEPP, which caused an uncontrolled discharge of water from the Kakhovka Reservoir downstream of the Dnieper.