The water level in the Kakhovka Reservoir in the Nikopol district of the Dnipropetrovsk Region fell to a little more than 9 meters. Last Wednesday, June 7, it was almost 14.5 meters.

This was reported by the press service of Ukrhydroenergo on Monday, June 12.

"The water level in the Nikopol area as of 20:00 p.m. on June 11 was 9.04 meters. Due to the loss of the hydraulic connection with the main part of the reservoir, it is impossible to carry out further observations in the wing of the post," the message says.

For this reason, specialists of Ukrhydroenergo are looking for other ways of measuring the water level.

It is also reported that the water level in the Dnieper River has dropped by 57 centimeters in the Kherson Region. As of this morning, it is 3.62 meters.

Ukrhydroenergo added that the company's specialists are working on a project to construct an overlap at the site of the destroyed dam of the Kakhovka HEPP. Its construction will be possible after the de-occupation of this territory.

It will be recalled that on the night of June 6, the Russian occupation army blew up the dam of the Kakhovka HEPP, which led to its destruction. This caused the uncontrolled discharge of water from the Kakhovka Reservoir downstream of the Dnipro, as well as the flooding of some areas of the Kherson and Mykolaiv Regions.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, as of Sunday evening, June 11, the Kakhovka Reservoir lost about 70% of its water due to the destruction of the dam of the Kakhovka HEPP by the occupiers.