Lukashenko Says He Will "Not Hesitate" To Use Russian Nuclear Weapons

Self-proclaimed President of Belarus Aleksandr Lukashenko said that "there will be no hesitation" about the use of Russian tactical nuclear weapons in the event of aggression against the country. It is reported by BelTA on Wednesday, June 13.

According to Lukashenko, Russia's tactical nuclear weapons are needed by Belarus ostensibly to deter the aggression of countries that may want to seize them. He said it was Belarus that pushed for the deployment of this type of weapon "to guarantee the security of the country."

"Why is it necessary? So that not a single leg of some scum does not set foot on Belarusian soil anymore. God forbid I have to make decisions on the use of these weapons in modern times. If there is an aggression against us, the response will be immediate. I have said this in advance several times," Lukashenko said.

The Belarusian dictator said that the aggressor state Russia seems to be seeking nothing, deploying nuclear weapons in Belarus: "It's not about Russia," Lukashenko said.

"I think it is unlikely that anyone will want to fight a country that has such weapons. This is a weapon of deterrence," the Belarusian dictator said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on June 9, dictator Vladimir Putin, accused of war crimes, said that the aggressor country Russia will begin deploying its nuclear weapons on the territory of Belarus in the first half of July 2023.

On March 31, the self-proclaimed President of Belarus Aleksandr Lukashenko announced the beginning of the restoration of sites for the placement of tactical nuclear weapons.

In early April, the Minister of Defense of the aggressor country of the Russian Federation Sergei Shoigu said that Russia handed over to Belarus aircraft and Iskander systems capable of launching nuclear strikes.