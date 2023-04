The Minister of Defense of aggressor country Russia, Sergei Shoigu, announced the transfer to Belarus of the Iskander-M operational-tactical complex, which can use nuclear-capable missiles. This was stated in the message of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation on Tuesday, April 4.

Shoigu said that Russia has handed over to Belarus the Iskander-M operational-tactical complex, which can use conventional and nuclear missiles. The Minister of Defense of the aggressor country explained this by the fact that NATO allegedly intensified its training, combat and reconnaissance activities near the borders of the Russian Federation and Belarus. In Russia, they called their actions "retaliatory measures".

Also, Shoigu said that from April 3, the training of Belarusian units of the procedure for using Iskanders for the defense, as they call Russia and Belarus, of the Union State, began at the Russian training ground.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on March 25, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin announced the deployment of tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus and the imminent completion of the construction of a storage facility for them.

On March 28, the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine announced that the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is resorting to nuclear blackmail, as the Russian Federation is defeated on the battlefield in a conventional war.

On March 29, US President Joe Biden said he was concerned about Putin's intentions to deploy tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus.