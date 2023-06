Only a nuclear explosion or explosion from the inside can destroy the Kyiv Hydroelectric Power Plant, as it was at the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant. First Deputy Minister of Defense Oleksandr Pavliuk announced this on the air of the telethon, Radio Svoboda reports.

"We did everything possible, understanding last year (2022 - ed.), when the big threats were, when I still commanded the group of forces and defenses of Kyiv. We did not exclude such a fact, so the air defense means are focused on this direction, there was an appropriate maneuver of forces and means. But the estimated number of requirements for damage elements is at least up to a nuclear explosion necessary to destroy, or blowing up from the inside is necessary, as they did at the Kakhovka HEPP. For it is very difficult to strike with missiles to inflict such damage," Pavliuk said.

At the same time, according to him, "it is very important for Ukraine to have enough aircraft to counteract enemy aviation and have parity in the air."

"Without parity or superiority in airspace, it is difficult to win the war," Pavliuk said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, environmental losses due to the blowing up by the Russian Federation of the Kakhovka HEPP amount to more than UAH 55 billion.

On the night of June 6, Russian terrorist troops blew up the Kakhovka HEPP.