As of 1:00 p.m. on June 12, due to the Russian occupiers blowing up the Kakhovka HEPP and flooding in the Kherson and Mykolaiv Regions, the death toll has increased to 10 people, 42 people are considered missing, including 7 children. This was reported by the head of the headquarters for liquidation of the consequences of the undermining of the Kakhovka HEPP, Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"In the Kherson Region, 46 settlements remain flooded, of which: 32 (3,801 houses) are in the territory controlled by Ukraine, 14 are in the temporarily occupied territory. 2,743 people have been evacuated, including 205 children and 76 people with reduced mobility. 8 people were killed. 42 people are considered missing, including 7 children," he said.

Klymenko added that 31 settlements were flooded in the Mykolaiv Region, 982 people were evacuated, including 167 children, and 2 people were killed.

He also informed that almost 165,000 consumers in 32 settlements have no water supply in the Dnipropetrovsk Region. The drinking/technical water supply and the search for stable and safe water supply options are ongoing.

Klymenko noted that the headquarters records a steady decrease in the water level in flooded settlements, so it is strengthening security measures to prevent injury to people and cases of theft.

He also informed that the residents of the Kherson Region turn to the police with reports of flooding of personal property. 1,927 applications have already been recorded. Additional documenting groups of the police of the Kherson Region work on the territory of the region.

In order to speed up the process of liquidation of the consequences of the blow-up of the hydroelectric power station by the Russians, in the coming days, additional forces of utility workers from other regions, as well as specialized equipment, will be sent to the city.

In addition, specialists of the Ministry of Health closely monitor the epidemiological situation in the disaster zone.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on the night of June 6, Russian troops blew up the Kakhovka HEPP, which led to the uncontrolled release of a large amount of water downstream of the Dnieper.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that the International Criminal Court has begun investigating the explosion of the Kakhovka HEPP, and its representatives have already visited the Kherson Region, which was flooded as a result of the undermining.