22 Settlements Remain Without Electricity Due To Blowing Up Of Kakhovka HEPP - Energy Ministry

22 settlements in the Mykolaiv Region and the de-occupied part of the Kherson Region remain without electricity due to the Russian occupiers blowing up of the Kakhovka HEPP.

This was announced by the Ministry of Energy, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"In the Kherson and Mykolaiv Regions, the fixing and liquidation of the consequences of the flood, which occurred due to the undermining by the occupiers of the Kakhovka HEPP, is ongoing. In Kherson, more than 15,000 consumers remain without electricity. In the de-occupied part of the region, 8 settlements are without electricity due to flooding. In the Mykolaiv Region - 13 settlements remain without electricity," the message says.

Power lines in the Sumy, Kharkiv, Odesa, and Donetsk Regions were damaged due to intensive shelling, in particular with the use of strike drones.

At the same time, due to bad weather, power outages were recorded in the Lviv, Kyiv, Zhytomyr, Dnipropetrovsk, and Chernihiv Regions.

According to the report, most of the consumers have been connected to electricity.

In the Zaporizhzhia Region, a rocket-bomb attack destroyed the administrative building of one of the energy facilities, and damaged vehicles.

It is noted that the power system works stably.

Commercial import of electricity over the past day amounted to 7,760 MWh, there was no export of electricity.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the damage to the environment due to the blowing up of the Kakhovka HEPP by the Russian Federation amounts to more than UAH 55 billion.

On the night of June 6, Russian terrorist forces blew up the Kakhovska HEPP.