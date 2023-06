As of the morning, 70% of water from the Kakhovka reservoir was lost due to the explosion of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant by the invaders. This was reported by the Ministry of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources of Ukraine.

"As of the morning, 70% or 13.95 cubic kilometers of water were lost from the reservoir due to the blowing up by the invaders of the Kakhovka HEPP," it said.

A decrease in the water level in the Dnieper below the destroyed dam is recorded. So, at the Kherson mark, the water level decreased by almost 1.5 m and is 4.2 m. On average, the level decreases by 1-5 cm per hour per day.

In the area of ​ ​ the Nyzhniodniprovskyi natural park, the water fell by 20 cm, compared to evening indicators. Also, the shallowing of the water area in the Kamianska Sich national park continues - by more than 7 meters.

Based on the results of laboratory tests carried out by specialists of the State Environmental Inspectorate and the State Water Agency, in the water of Dnieper and the water of Inhulets, a content of petroleum products does not exceed the maximum permissible concentrations.

Recall that the current in the sea and to the shores carries Russian ammunition and mines from the warehouses of the occupiers, which were located on the left bank of the Kherson Region.

In addition, Russians demand money from volunteers trying to evacuate people from flooded settlements.

Meanwhile, cemeteries were eroded in the occupied territory of the Kherson Region.