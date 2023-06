Occupiers Tried To Improve Tactical Position In Bakhmut Direction - General Staff

The Russian occupiers tried to improve the tactical position in the Bakhmut direction, but without success.

This was announced by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"In the Bakhmut direction, the enemy made an attempt to improve the tactical position, carried out offensive actions in the directions of Ivanivske and Bila Hora, but was unsuccessful," the General Staff reported.

Instead, the enemy launched airstrikes in the Toretsk area.

Areas of Rozdolivka, Vasiukivka, Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Ivanivske, Bila Hora, Druzhba, Toretsk, Zalizne and Pivnichne settlements of the Donetsk Region were affected by enemy artillery shelling.

In the Avdiyivka direction, the enemy carried out offensive actions in the direction of Avdiyivka, without success.

It carried out airstrikes near Avdiyivka and Nevelske, carried out artillery shelling of the areas of the settlements of Orlivka, Avdiyivka, Sieverne, Pervomayske, Karlivka and Nevelske of the Donetsk Region.

In the Maryinka direction, our defenders repelled all enemy attacks in the area of the city of Maryinka.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to destroy the occupying forces of the aggressor state and advance in the Bakhmut direction of the Donetsk Region.

Ukrainian troops went on the offensive in the Bakhmut direction.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine showed the destruction of a tank that the occupiers tried to hide in Bakhmut.