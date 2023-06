Defense forces of Ukraine continue to destroy the occupation troops of the aggressor state and advance in the Bakhmut direction of the Donetsk Region. The relevant video was published by the Commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Colonel-General Oleksandr Syrskyi, on his Telegram channel on Wednesday, June 7.

The video shows how, under heavy fire from the occupiers, Ukrainian defenders continue to advance and destroy enemy forces.

"The Bakhmut direction. The defense forces continue to move forward on the flanks, the enemy is losing positions near Bakhmut. The 3rd separate assault brigade is working," Syrskyi wrote.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on June 5, the Commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Colonel-General Oleksandr Syrskyi, reported that Ukrainian troops were advancing in the Bakhmut direction.

On June 5, Deputy Minister of Defense Hanna Maliar stated that Ukrainian defenders advanced in various areas in the Bakhmut direction and were able to recapture up to 1,600 meters of territory from the Russian occupiers.

Also on June 5, the Commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Colonel-General Oleksandr Syrskyi, published a video of the clearing of another position of the Russian occupying forces in the Bakhmut area of the Donetsk Region.