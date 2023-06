Members of the Verkhovna Rada have initiated the process of dismissal of the head of the parliament, Ruslan Stefanchuk.

Member of Parliament from the European Solidarity Oleksii Honcharenko announced this on his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Let me remind you of the procedure. I got signed letters. Then we have to collect 150 signatures. After that, the question of recalling Stefanchuk will be put to a vote in the hall," the parliamentarian wrote.

According to him, 8 signatures have already been collected, including his colleagues in the faction and the past chairman of the Rada Dmytro Razumkov.

Honcharenko published a photo of the letterhead with the corresponding signatures.

He also called on other MPs to sign, because, in his opinion, Stefanchuk blocks the work of the Rada and prevents the activities of parliamentarians.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk believes that parliamentary elections should be held immediately after the abolition of martial law.

Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk, his first deputy Oleksandr Kornienko, his deputy Olena Kondratiuk and another 137 MPs propose that parliament be banned from reporting on the results and progress of the plenary session earlier than one hour after closure.