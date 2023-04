Stefanchuk Claims That There Will Be No New Elections To Rada Until End Of Martial Law

Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada, Ruslan Stefanchuk, believes that parliamentary elections should be held after the end of martial law.

He said this in an interview with Ukrinform.

"I think that the elections will be held immediately after the end of the martial law. Otherwise, the law must be changed, but, again, I very much doubt that there will be an opportunity to hold high-quality, legal elections in Ukraine, the results of which the society will trust," the confident speaker councils

Stefanchuk noted that the law "On the legal regime of martial law" states that elections are not held during martial law, because it is impossible to ensure the participation of all citizens in the elections, it is impossible to ensure the implementation of both active and passive voting rights.

"... it seems to me that now there are more important things to focus on. This is definitely not a matter of elections. It is a matter of our joint victory. There will be victory - everything else will happen," said the Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada.

