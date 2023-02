Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk, his first deputy Oleksandr Korniyenko, his deputy Olena Kondratiuk and 137 other MPs propose the parliament prohibit from reporting on the results and progress of the plenary session earlier than one hour after closing.

This is stated in bill 9005, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

During martial law, MP is prohibited from disseminating in any way information about the time, place, course and results of the holding (continuation) of the plenary session earlier than one hour after the closing of this plenary session or the announcement of a break in the ongoing plenary session.

In case of discovery of the fact that MP has violated the above-mentioned norm, based on the opinion of the regulatory committee, the Verkhovna Rada may, without discussion, decide to deprive this MP of the right to participate in plenary sessions or an ongoing plenary session for a period of up to five days of such sessions.

During these days, such MP is not paid a salary and no payments related to the performance of MP’s powers are made.

Upon the proposal of the chairman of the plenary session or upon the proposal of MP, supported by at least one-third of the votes of the constitutional composition of the Verkhovna Rada, the offending MP is obliged to leave the plenary session.

The explanatory note states that the adoption of the document will contribute to the "consolidation of the proper procedure for disseminating information about the activities of the Verkhovna Rada" and the safety of MPs.

Among the authors of the bill: the chairman of the regulatory committee Serhii Kalchenko, the head of the committee on information policy Mykyta Poturayev, the head of their faction (Servant of the People) Davyd Arakhamia, the chairman of the committee on freedom of speech Nestor Shufrych (Platform for Life and Peace), chairman of the For the Future parliamentary group Taras Batenko, deputy head of the Holos faction Yuliya Klymenko, MP from the Batkivshchyna faction Vadym Ivchenko.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in August 2022, the Verkhovna Rada banned the broadcast of its meetings for Rada TV channel and other TV channels.

On December 13, 2022, the Verkhovna Rada passed a law on the media, by which it allowed to broadcast its meetings, but one hour after it closed.