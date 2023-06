Following the Kakhovka HEPP, the Russian army blew up a dam near the village of Novodarivka in the Zaporizhzhia Region, which led to the flooding of the banks of the Mokri Yaly River.

On Sunday, June 11, the spokesman of the Joint Press Center of the Defense Forces of the Tavriya direction, Valerii Shershen, announced this on the air of the national telethon.

"On the Mokri Yaly River, the occupiers blew up a dam, which led to flooding on both banks of the river. However, this does not affect the offensive operations of the Defense Forces of the Tavriya direction," - Shershen said.

As the spokesman explained, the Russians are trying to slow down Ukraine's counteroffensive by blowing up hydraulic structures.

"First, the occupiers blew up the Karlivske Reservoir, then the Kakhovka HEPP, then they blew up other hydraulic structures in the occupied part of the Zaporizhzhia Region. In the Zaporizhzhia Region, they expect a breakthrough of the Defense Forces, so in order to slow down our advance, they resorted to this tactic, when they again blew up the hydraulic structure on the Mokri Yaly River. But this does not affect the advancement of the Defense Forces," Shershen emphasized.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Sunday, it became known that the Armed Forces of Ukraine liberated the settlements of Neskuchne and Blahodatne in the Donetsk Region. Also in the Bakhmut direction, the Armed Forces of Ukraine are having success in the area of the Berkhiv Reservoir, and in the south, Makarivka of the Donetsk Region has been de-occupied.