At the 13th meeting of the Contact Group on Defense of Ukraine (Ramstein) on June 15, the 'aircraft coalition' details will be discussed.

This follows from a statement by the Ministry of Defense, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

"As part of the meeting, we will discuss the details of the 'aircraft coalition.' In this case, we are talking about the training of pilots and not only pilots but also our technicians and engineers who will be engaged in aircraft maintenance. Because this is a very complex system, subject issues will be discussed with the teams of the defense ministries of the Netherlands, Denmark, the United States, and other countries that have joined this coalition," said Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov.

Reznikov included representatives of the Air Force in the Ukrainian delegation; the meeting will include officers who oversee pilot training and logistical issues.

Everything related to air defense, projectiles, ammunition, and artillery will also be discussed at 'Ramstein.'

"This war is a war of resources. Resources mean not only weapons but also the ability to repair and service them and everything related to this. Therefore, important issues for us are the opening of various types of hubs for repairing and equipping equipment. As in the territory of Ukraine, together with partners, as well as in friendly border countries," added Reznikov.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, at the beginning of June, the head of the President's Office, Ihor Zhovkva, announced that eight countries had already joined the European part of the 'fighter coalition': Great Britain, the Netherlands, Poland, Denmark, Sweden, Belgium, Portugal, and France.

On June 1, the Presidential Office reported that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Moldova discussed with the leaders of European countries within the framework of the 'fighter coalition' the beginning of the training of Ukrainian pilots on F-16 fighter jets and other types of aircraft, as well as the supply of aircraft to Ukraine and the creation of the necessary infrastructure for them.