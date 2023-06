8 Countries Already Joined European Part Of "Fighter Jets Coalition", Soon There Will Be More - President's Of

Eight countries have already joined the European part of the "fighter jets coalition". This was announced by the deputy head of the Office of the President Ihor Zhovkva on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

He noted that during the visit of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to Moldova at the summit of the European Political Community, it was possible to outline the contours of the European part of the "coalition of combat aircraft" and to take real steps in accelerating the training of Ukrainian pilots and technical personnel for fourth-generation fighters, including, but not limited to, F-16.

"The basis of the European part of the coalition has been formed with the participation of eight countries (soon there will be more): Great Britain, the Netherlands, Poland, Denmark, Sweden, Belgium, Portugal and France," he said.

Zhovkva noted that the agreements reached allow us to count on specific decisions regarding the scope and mechanism of training pilots, service personnel, as well as the creation of conditions and appropriate infrastructure for fighter jets already during the next meeting in the Ramstein format.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on June 1, the Office of the President reported that Zelenskyy in Moldova discussed with the leaders of European countries within the framework of the "fighter jets coalition" the beginning of training of Ukrainian pilots on F-16 fighter jets and other types of aircraft, as well as the supply of aircraft to Ukraine and the creation of the necessary infrastructure.

Zelenskyy and the European leaders agreed to continue, after future consultations with the American side, work on an official decision on the creation of a coalition of combat aircraft (Sky Shield of Ukraine) at the next meeting in the Ramstein format.

During the meeting, Zelenskyy also raised the issue of the need to form a "Patriot coalition" against the backdrop of increased missile attacks on Ukrainian cities by Russia.