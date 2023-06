Zelenskyy Discusses With "Coalition Of Fighters" Aircraft Supply And Creation Of Infrastructure For Them

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Moldova discussed with the leaders of European countries within the "coalition of fighters" the beginning of training of Ukrainian pilots on F-16 fighters and aircraft of other types, as well as the supply of aircraft to Ukraine and the creation of the necessary infrastructure for them. This is stated in the message of the Office of the President, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The leaders of 6 countries took part in the talks with Zelenskyy: British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson, Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo.

"The leaders discussed practical issues related to the beginning of training of Ukrainian pilots on F-16 fighters and aircraft of other types. The parties agreed to start this process in the near future. The participants of the meeting also touched on the future supply of aircraft and the creation of the infrastructure necessary for them," the report said.

Zelenskyy and European leaders agreed to continue after future consultations with the American side to work on an official decision on the creation of a coalition of combat aircraft ("Heavenly Shield of Ukraine") at the next meeting in the Ramstein format.

During the meeting, Zelenskyy also raised the need to form a "Patriot Coalition" amid increased rocket attacks on Ukrainian cities by Russia.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Zelenskyy said that today in Moldova at the summit of the European political community he will develop a "coalition of fighters" and propose to create a "Patriot Coalition."