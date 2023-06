During the past day, the Russian occupiers launched another missile and air strike against Ukraine, using 8 missiles, in particular, 4 Iskander ground-launched cruise missiles, and 35 Iranian Shahed-type attack UAVs against military facilities and critical infrastructure.

This was announced by the General Staff.

Air defense forces and means destroyed 2 cruise missiles and 20 attack UAVs of the Shahed type. In addition, the enemy launched 92 air strikes and carried out 45 attacks from multiple rocket launchers on the positions of our troops and settlements. Unfortunately, there are killed and wounded among the civilian population, private houses have been destroyed and damaged.

The enemy continues to focus its main efforts on attempts to completely occupy the Luhansk and Donetsk Regions, heavy fighting continues. During the past day, 35 combat clashes took place on the indicated section of the front.

The aviation of the defense forces over the past day launched 16 attacks on the areas of personnel concentration and 2 on enemy anti-aircraft missile systems.

Also, our defenders destroyed 4 enemy reconnaissance UAVs of various types.

Units of missile forces and artillery during the day hit 2 control points, 5 areas of concentration of manpower, weapons and military equipment, 1 artillery unit in a firing position and 4 more important enemy targets.

Recall, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that all Ukrainian commanders are positive about the counteroffensive.