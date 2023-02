As part of humanitarian assistance, Sweden has sent to Ukraine 6 boats that can be used as pontoon crossings.

The Ministry of Infrastructure has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"These are the first such special vehicles that civilian road builders received, previously they were used exclusively by military engineers. When decomposed, these pontoon crossings are 8 meters long and can be used to restore transport links in the liberated territories," it said.

It is noted that thanks to these crossings, it will be possible to establish a stable supply of humanitarian aid to de-occupied communities and establish logistics for the supply of products to restore economic activity in communities.

The Ministry of Infrastructure recalled that since the beginning of the full-scale war, temporary bridges were sent to Ukraine by the Czech Republic, France and Norway.

Some of the structures have already been installed and are functioning in the de-occupied territories of the Kyiv Region, Chernihiv Region and Kharkiv Region.

In total, since February 24, 80 temporary crossings have been arranged, another 3 crossings are currently at the stage of arrangement.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, at the end of December, Deputy Prime Minister for the Restoration of Ukraine - Minister for the Development of Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Oleksandr Kubrakov said that 17 temporary crossings are functioning in the Kharkiv Region.