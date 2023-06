Russian occupation troops continue to focus their efforts on front lines in the Luhansk and Donetsk Regions, and in the Zaporizhzhia Region the enemy is conducting defensive actions.

Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine Hanna Maliar announced this.

According to her, the Russian command does not abandon its plans to completely occupy the Luhansk and Donetsk Regions.

For this reason, enemy troops continue to focus their main efforts in the Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Mariinka directions.

"In all directions, the enemy carries out air strikes and carries out artillery and mortar attacks.

However, the enemy fails to achieve its goals. Our defenders repel attacks," Maliar wrote.

She added that in the area of ​ ​ Bakhmut, Donetsk Region, where the advance of the Defense Forces of Ukraine continues, Russian troops are collecting reserves and trying to maintain previously captured positions.

Maliar emphasized that in the Bakhmut direction the Russian occupiers are also trying to attack, but these attempts do not bring them success.

In the south of Ukraine, Russian invaders are conducting defensive actions. According to her, positional battles continue in the Zaporizhzhia direction.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, today the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said that the Russian occupiers tried to advance in the direction of two settlements in the Avdiivka direction.

And near the temporarily occupied Donetsk, the Ukrainian military covered with fire a training camp of Kadyrov's mercenaries, as a result of which at least 56 Chechen militants were eliminated.