The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) struck the concentration point of the fighters of the Akhmat unit in the temporarily occupied Donetsk. As a result of the strike, 56 Kadyrov's mercenaries were destroyed.

This follows from a statement by the General Staff of the AFU from its morning summary.

So, it is reported that the Akhmat unit was spotted in the southwestern part of Donetsk. The occupiers were engaged in the robbery of the civilian population in the mentioned area of the city and shot staged videos about the conduct of hostilities.

"On June 6, as a result of effective fire damage by the defense forces in the area of the concentration of militants in the training camp, the enemy's losses amounted to 56 people killed. The sanitary losses are being specified," the General Staff said.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, during the past day, June 8, units of the Russian occupation army tried to conduct offensive actions on four areas of the front in the Donetsk Region. The enemy's attacks were unsuccessful.

In addition, on June 8, Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine Hanna Maliar stated that the occupiers were trying to go on the offensive on the Bakhmut axis.

Earlier, British intelligence said that Russian units were still receiving orders from the leadership to continue offensive operations.