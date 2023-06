Enemy tried to advance on Sieverne and Opytne – General Staff

The enemy tried to advance on the settlements of Sieverne and Opytne.

This follows from a statement by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) for the past day, June 8, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

"On the Avdiyivka axis, the enemy made unsuccessful attempts to attack near Sieverne and Opytne settlements," the message states.

The enemy also carried out airstrikes in the Avdiyivka area and carried out artillery shelling of the settlements of Novokalynove, Avdiyivka, Tonenke, Pervomaiske, and Karlivka in the Donetsk Region.

On the Mariyinka axis, our defenders repelled all enemy attacks.

The enemy suffered heavy losses.

At the same time, the enemy carried out artillery shelling in the Mariyinka, Pobieda, and Novomykhailivka districts of the Donetsk Region.

On the Shakhtarsk axis, the enemy launched an air strike in the area of Velyka Novosilka, shelling the settlements of Vuhledar, Shakhtarske, Zolota Nyva, and Vremivka in the Donetsk Region.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, heavy fighting is taking place in the east of Ukraine; 43 combat clashes between the AFU and the enemy took place over the past 24 hours.