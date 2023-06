Zelenskyy Informs Japanese Prime Minister About Threats To Zaporizhzhia NPP Due To Blowing Up Of Kakhovka HEPP

In a telephone conversation, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy informed the Prime Minister of Japan Fumio Kishida of threats to the Zaporizhzhia NPP due to Russia's blowing up of the Kakhovka HEPP. This is stated in a message from the Office of the President, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The President informed the Prime Minister of Japan about the consequences of Russia's blowing up of the Kakhovka HEPP and his visit to the southern regions of Ukraine, which are in the disaster zone.

"The aggressor caused a large-scale man-made, ecological and humanitarian catastrophe. This is a deliberate terrorist act and another war crime by Russia," Zelenskyy stressed.

It was also noted that the destruction of the hydroelectric power station created threats to the safety of the Zaporizhzhia NPP due to a decrease in the water level in the Kakhovka Reservoir.

According to the report, Kishida expressed solidarity with the Ukrainian people in connection with the catastrophic consequences of the destruction of the Kakhovka HEPP. He said that the Japanese government is preparing a package of humanitarian aid for Ukraine, taking into account the list of priority needs submitted by the Ukrainian side.

Zelenskyy also informed Kishida about the situation on the front line and Russia's further intensification of missile terror against Ukraine, it was emphasized that the objects of Russian attacks are civilian infrastructure and peaceful cities.

The interlocutors discussed the further involvement of security support from Japan, in particular regarding practical cooperation in the field of humanitarian demining.

There was an exchange of views regarding ways to implement the Ukrainian peace formula and preparations for the Global Peace Summit.

The leaders also touched upon issues of bilateral cooperation and reconstruction of Ukraine. Kishida confirmed his readiness to hold a conference on the restoration of Ukraine in Japan at the beginning of next year.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on the night of June 6, Russian troops blew up the Kakhovka HEPP, which led to the uncontrolled release of a large amount of water downstream of the Dnieper.

The Ministry of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources reported that Ukraine has already lost 6.5 cubic kilometers of water as a result of the Russian aggressors undermining the Kakhovka HEPP.

Work is ongoing at the Zaporizhzhia NPP to ensure the maximum amount of cooling water in the reserve.