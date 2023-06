AFU Destroy More Than 1,000 Occupiers, 10 Tanks And 34 Artillery Systems Per Day. General Staff Announces Loss

During the past day, June 10, the Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated another 1,010 Russian occupiers, 10 tanks and 34 artillery systems. This is stated in the report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook.

So, the total combat losses of the enemy from February 24, 2022 to June 9, 2023 approximately amounted to:

personnel ‒ about 213,770 (+ 1,010) persons eliminated;

tanks ‒ 3,901 (+ 10) units;

armored fighting vehicles ‒ 7,600 (+ 24) units;

artillery systems - 3,702 (+ 34) units;

MLRS - 599 (+ 4) units;

air defense equipment ‒ 359 (+ 4) units;

aircraft - 314 (+ 0) units;

helicopters - 299 (+ 0) units;

operational-tactical level UAVs - 3,247 (+ 13);

cruise missiles ‒ 1,171 (+ 0);

ships/boats ‒ 18 (+ 0) units;

vehicles and tank trucks - 6,410 (+ 26) units;

special equipment ‒ 502 (+ 2).

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, heavy battles are taking place in the east of Ukraine, in the past day there have been 43 combat clashes between the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the enemy.

Also, the military of the Armed Forces of Ukraine hit the place of concentration of fighters of the Akhmat unit in temporarily occupied Donetsk. As a result of the strike, 56 "Kadyrovites" were destroyed.

In addition, the Air Force destroyed 10 attack drones, 4 cruise missiles and 4 reconnaissance UAVs.