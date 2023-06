Heavy Battles Going On In East Of Ukraine - General Staff

Heavy battles are going on in the east of Ukraine, 43 combat clashes between the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the enemy took place over the past day.

This was announced by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The probability of launching missile and air strikes throughout the territory of Ukraine remains high.

The enemy continues to focus its main efforts on the Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiyivka and Maryinka directions, heavy fighting continues.

"During the past 24 hours, 43 combat clashes took place on the indicated areas of the front," the General Staff notes.

The operational situation in the Volyn and Polissia directions did not undergo significant changes.

In the Siversk and Slobozhansk directions, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas with Ukraine, strengthens the composition of the border cover group at the expense of units of the territorial troops.

During the past day, the enemy carried out airstrikes on the settlements of Myropillia, Sinne and Severynivka of the Sumy Region. It carried out mortar and artillery shelling of the settlements of Seredyna-Buda, Atynske, Bezsalivka, Myropillia, Hrabovske, Velyka Pysarivka and Ponomarenky of the Sumy Region, as well as Krasne, Morokhovets, Lukyantsi, Starytsia, Hatyshche, Vovchansk, Chuhunivka of the Kharkiv Region.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the military of the Armed Forces of Ukraine struck the place of concentration of fighters of the Akhmat unit in the temporarily occupied Donetsk. As a result of the strike, 56 Kadyrov’s fighters were destroyed.

During the day, the Air Force destroyed 10 attack drones, 4 cruise missiles and 4 reconnaissance UAVs.