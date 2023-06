Crimean occupation authorities concerned over possible panic among population due to consequences of Kakhovka

The so-called "authorities" of the temporarily occupied Crimean Peninsula are worried about the possible panic of the population due to the consequences of the destruction of the Kakhovka HEPP.

This follows from a statement by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) from its morning briefing, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

Currently, in the temporarily occupied Crimea, in particular Simferopol, there is a tendency for the local media to silence the fact of the destruction of the Kakhovka HEPP by the Russian occupiers and the consequences of this disaster.

"It is known that the local occupation authorities are concerned about possible panic among the population," the General Staff emphasizes.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, a failed holiday season is expected in Crimea due to practically zero demand. The share of temporarily occupied Crimea in hotel and holiday accommodation bookings in the summer of 2023 was 1%, while in the summer of 2021, it was 19%.

Russian invaders began to mine the territory of the Crimean Titan chemical plant in the north of the temporarily occupied Crimea. Undermining the enterprise will lead to a large-scale environmental disaster.

The command of the Black Sea Fleet of the aggressor country of the Russian Federation, partially transfers ships from the temporarily occupied Crimea to Novorossiysk in order to protect them from attacks.

Problems have already started in Kerch (temporarily occupied Crimea) due to the occupiers exploding the Kakhovka HEPP dam. Water has disappeared in the city.