The command of the Black Sea Fleet of the aggressor country of the Russian Federation partially transfers ships from the temporarily occupied Crimea to Novorossiysk in order to protect them from attacks.

This is reported in the ISW report.

According to military analysts, Russian troops are transferring the logistics centers of the Black Sea Fleet from Sevastopol to Novorossiysk, Krasnodar Krai. The occupiers are moving logistics centers due to massive problems with logistics and ammunition supply in occupied Crimea.

Russian amphibious ships continue to maneuver in the Black Sea and enter Sevastopol, but the vector of their basing seems to be shifting towards Novorossiysk. Recent strikes on Russian concentration areas, logistics hubs and transport facilities in southern Ukraine have also raised concerns about the security of the Black Sea Fleet, a fact most likely reflecting the movement of ships to the Krasnodar Krai.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the occupation authorities of Sevastopol reported that early in the morning of April 24, two surface unmanned aerial vehicles attacked the port's external raid. They were allegedly destroyed by the Russian invaders. However, judging by the published video, there was an explosion in the port itself at that time.

Meanwhile, the network showed a drone attack on the Russian ship Ivan Khurs.