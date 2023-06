The consequences of blowing up the Kakhovka hydro-electric power plant (HEPP) for the Russians will be catastrophic.

This follows from an interview of the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC), Oleksii Danilov, for Ukrainian Radio.

He emphasized that Russia is to blame for exploding the Kakhovka HEPP and is responsible for the consequences. Danilov believes that the command to blow up HEPP was given in the Kremlin.

"The destruction of the dam falls under these crimes. And that's why only Putin could give such an instruction. Apart from Putin, no one rules Russia today. There is a one-person totalitarian regime. And this person is directly responsible for everything that happens," Danilov pointed out.

He also emphasized that mining the HEPP became another crime of the Russian Federation, and all the culprits will be held accountable.

"This event is subject to international law and equates to an attack on critical infrastructure facilities. And this issue should be considered by the International Criminal Court. This issue is comparable to the use of tactical nuclear weapons. At one time, the Netherlands prescribed all this, and the relevant regulations were adopted – legal documents," he said.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on Thursday, June 8, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited the Kherson Region, where dozens of settlements were flooded as a result of the explosion of the Kakhovka HEPP.

Due to the explosion of the Kakhovka HEPP, the flood destroyed many fortifications of the first line of defense of the Russians on the left bank of the Dnieper River in the Kherson region.

On June 6, the Russian occupying army blew up the Kakhovka HEPP dam, causing an uncontrolled release of large amounts of water downstream of the Dnieper River.