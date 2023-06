Zelenskyy Comes To Kherson: Holds Meeting And Visits Crossing Where Population Is Being Evacuated

On Thursday, June 8, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited the Kherson Region, where dozens of settlements were flooded as a result of the undermining of the Kakhovka HEPP.

Zelenskyy announced this in Telegram.

"Working trip to the Kherson Region. Coordination meeting regarding the elimination of the consequences of the undermining of the Kakhovka HEPP dam. Many important issues: the operational situation in the region that has developed as a result of the disaster, the evacuation of the population from potential flooding zones, the elimination of the emergency situation caused by the undermining of the dam, the organization of life support in the flooded areas.

Also, the prospects for restoring the region's ecosystem and the operational military situation in the man-made disaster zone," he wrote.

According to Zelenskyy, it is important to calculate the damages and allocate funds for compensation to residents affected by the disaster.

It is also necessary to develop a program for compensation of losses or relocation of enterprises within the Kherson Region.

In Kherson, the President also visited the crossing where evacuation from flooded areas is carried out.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Ukrhydroenergo energy generating company together with the Ukrhydroproject project institute is working on a project for the construction of a cofferdam (overlap) of the Kakhovka Reservoir to restore the water level to the design level before the undermining.

The Ukrainian authorities are working out possible options for evacuating the population from the occupied part of the Kherson Region after the undermining of the Kakhovka HEPP.

On June 6, the Russian occupying army blew up the Kakhovka HEPP dam, which led to an uncontrolled release of a large amount of water downstream of the Dnieper.

Due to the undermining of the Kakhovka HEPP, territories in the Kherson Region may be flooded for more than 10 years.