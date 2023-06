Ukraine has launched a counteroffensive in the Zaporizhzhia Region, but a difficult situation developed on the battlefield.

The Washington Post reported this on Thursday, June 8.

"It's very difficult on the battlefield. Our artillery and aviation are working, but the Russians are also working. It's difficult for both us and them. The armed forces of Ukraine are advancing. But not as quickly as I would like," said the military, with whom the publication talked.

In addition, the publication refers to four army officials of Ukraine who are not authorized to speak about it publicly.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the head of the Lithuanian Ministry of Defense Arvydas Anushauskas believes that the Ukrainian counteroffensive will begin regardless of the fact that Russia blew up the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant, since the timing has already been confirmed.

Earlier, the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Oleksii Danilov said that the bombing of the Kakhovka HEPP by the invaders was not able to stop the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the expected counteroffensive.

In addition, the Ministry of Defense said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine in some areas are moving to offensive actions.

Since the beginning of the full-scale war, the aggressor country of the Russian Federation has already lost more than 212,000 of its soldiers. Over the past day, the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed 730 occupiers.