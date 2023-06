Ukraine Sent Note To European Commission Regarding Possible Intensification Of Cooperation In Nuclear Energy

Ukraine sent a note to the European Commission regarding the possible intensification of cooperation in nuclear power with Russia. Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal announced this on his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“Rosatom is part of the Putin regime, which supports its terrorist actions and endangers nuclear facilities. We expect that the preliminary decision on Rosatom's implementation of the project for the construction of nuclear reactors in Hungary will be revised. I raised this issue during a speech at a session on Ukraine, as part of a meeting of the OECD Council at the ministerial level," he said.

Shmyhal noted that against the background of the disaster at the Kakhovka HEPP and the occupation of the Zaporizhzhia NPP, such steps look surreal.

He stressed that sanctions against Russia should be strengthened, in particular in such areas as nuclear power, business as usual with a terrorist country should not be possible and should not support any more Russian military machine.

Shmyhal made such a statement after Hungary received the approval of the European Commission to amend the contract for the construction of two units of the Paks-2 Nuclear Power Plant concluded with Rosatom.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in May, the Verkhovna Rada called on the international community to impose sanctions against the Russian state atomic energy corporation Rosatom.

In February, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy put into effect a decision of the National Security and Defense Council on sanctions against 200 companies in the Russian nuclear industry, in particular the state corporation Rosatom.